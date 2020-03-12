Apple reopens all 42 retail stores in China

After it was forced to close them last month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country, Apple has reopened all 42 of the company’s retail stores in China.

Apple China retail stores. Image: Apple Pudong (浦东)
Apple Pudong (浦东)

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The closures were one of two primary reasons Apple cited for pulling its revenue forecast for the March quarter. China is Apple’s third biggest market.

Since shutting the stores, Apple gradually reopened them and 38 of the 42 stores were operating as of last week. The final four will open their doors on Friday local time, according to Apple’s website. An Apple spokesman confirmed the move.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple retail stores are open for business in China!

