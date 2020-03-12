U.S. carriers face iPhone shortages amid coronavirus outbreak

Wireless carriers in the U.S. are facing iPhone shortages as Apple deals with production and shipment disruptions from China due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Shares of Apple fell steeply on Thursday as the market correction deepened.

iPhone
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

“Our latest carrier survey indicated that iPhone shipments to carrier stores have been materially disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in China,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said in a note to clients.

He added, “iPhone sell-through was adversely impacted by supply issues, particularly on the Pro/Max models and by lower foot traffic in outbreak areas, such as Seattle, San Francisco and the U.K.”

“Overall, shipments to stores were either halted for a while or became less frequent and came in smaller quantity,” Vinh said. “In light of the shortage, many stores have recommended customers order online, but certain Pro/Max (models) have seen order lead time extended to late March, while others remained normal at about two days.”

MacDailyNews Take: On the bright side, due to these iPhone shortages, the resale value of your iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max just went up!

