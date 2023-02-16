Blockbuster Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ may continue past Season 3

Brett Goldstein, executive producer, writer, and star of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” revealed last June that the Season 3 finale is being written as the series finale. “We are writing it like that,” he told the Sunday Times. “It was planned as three.” Echoing that statement on multiple occasions is co-creator Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Bill Lawrence. Lawrence told Deadline in last October, “we said this series was only going to be three seasons.”

Now, however, it seems things are not so ironclad according to Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, which makes the Jason Sudekis series.

Deadline:

Some have suggested that Sudekis previously was steadfast in three seasons but that his stance might have softened more recently, a theory corroborated by Dungey. “What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into Season 1, was very much a three-act structure,” she said. Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it’s hard to say goodbye.” Either way, the former ABC and Netflix exec said she’s feeling good about the show. “The end of the season, it ends beautifully,” she said. “If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last July, “We have an exceedingly difficult time believing that “Ted Lasso” will only run three seasons.”

In December 2020, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “Ted Lasso” would likely end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family with young children, and likely will not want to be spending half of each of these precious years in London, an ocean apart from his kids.

“Ted Lasso” is Apple TV+’s main tentpole. Apple will make a monetary offer that Sudekis cannot refuse and the rest is simple: Ted Lasso, after successfully topping the EPL, finds himself in high demand and, lured by big money in America, moves back home along with Coach Beard, Coach Kent, (and possible others) to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S. in Season 4. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2022

With Apple TV+ now owning the MLS broadcast rights worldwide for the next 10 years, the tie-in potential is just too strong for us to imagine that “Ted Lasso” will wrap after Season 3. – MacDailyNews, July 20, 2022

