Apple TV+ hit series ‘Ted Lasso’ begins filming its third, and potentially last, season

The cast and crew of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso” began filming its third, and potentially last, season on March 6th in and around London.

K.L. Connie Wang for Parade:

Ted Lasso and the man who plays the title role, SNL alum Jason Sudeikis (with an impressive mustache), racked up a whopping 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, breaking the all-time record for a comedy in its first season… In the pressroom, Sudeikis, whose character has taught him “that optimism is a better way to go even though pessimism can sometimes get an easy laugh,” revealed that Apple has already asked for 12 episodes in Season 3. “We’ll be doing 12 episodes,” the Emmy winner said. “As of now.”

Season 3 of Ted Lasso began filming in London on March 6. But don’t get too excited. The season 3 premiere probably won’t arrive until late summer or fall 2022.

Brendan Hunt, who helped develop the show and also plays Coach Beard, told Entertainment Weekly in June, “None of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show.” He also said that creators always saw it as a “three-season situation.” Still, Hunt admits that with the show’s overwhelming popularity, “perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

Sudeikis echoed this sentiment just one day before season 2 premiered, telling Hoda Kotb on Today, that three seasons “was just the way [we] conceived” Ted Lasso. Hunt was quick to add, “We also assumed we would be well tired of it after two [seasons] but no, we’re not, so that screws up the whole plan.”

If the show does go on to Season 4, the news will likely arrive in the coming months.