Apple TV+ hit series ‘Ted Lasso’ said to end after season 3

Say it ain’t so! The highly-acclaimed hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is likely to end after just season 3, according to creator Bill Lawrence.

Following its breakout first season and early second season renewal, Apple TV+ in Octobers renewed Ted Lasso for a third season, ahead of its second season start of production in London early January. Since its premiere on August 14, 2020, critics and fans globally have hailed the series as “terrific,” “hilarious,” “heart-swelling” and “infectious.”

Russ Burlingame for Comicbook.com:

It seems, though, that the series will not last past the episodes it already has ordered. Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach recruited to come and try to save a beleaguered English Premier League (soccer) team, is likely to end after three seasons because Sudeikis has a family, and likely will not want to be spending half his years an ocean apart from his kids. While it has not yet been widely reported, Lawrence said as much on an early December episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, a Scrubs rewatch podcast… “Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a…” Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. “The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids.

MacDailyNews Take: Negotiating tactic.

Ted (and Jason), lured by big money in America, can easily move back home to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S.A.