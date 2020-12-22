Apple stock gains; President Trump expected to sign stimulus bill

Apple stock gained on “Apple Car” news, but the market was lower near midday Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 150 points despite a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill expected to be signed into law by President Trump today.
Nancy Gondo for Investor’s Business Daily:
The Dow Jones industrials lost 0.4%, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed with a 0.4% gain. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE and higher on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Monday.
Congress approved a $900 billion stimulus deal late Monday. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation quickly.
Tech stocks have boosted the Nasdaq to a 42% gain this year, while the S&P 500 was up 14% through Monday’s close. The Dow is up 6%, and the Russell 2000 has advanced 18%.
Apple led the Dow Jones index with a 2.2% gain, after trimming an early 5% move. It rose 1.2% late Monday, after Reuters reported the iPhone maker plans to produce its own electric vehicles by 2024. Apple is an IBD Leaderboard stock.
Apple stock cleared an early aggressive entry of 122.09 on Dec. 1. Shares are extended from that entry and are about 5% above a higher aggressive entry at 125.49. They’re about 4% away from a conventional buy point of 138.08.
MacDailyNews Take: A nice day so far for Apple investors.
Just think of how much more that stocks would go up had our vindictive leadership (“PayGo” Pelosi, “Offsets” McConnel, and “Kracken” Donald) given to individuals not just the $600 but $30,000 as they should get to make quantitative easing/stimulus comparable to the millions that millionaires each got the last time and likely now too? Why don’t media quit lying and just call it ledger entry money, money that is no longer backed by gold but by the value of the availability of robust transactions for products and services like, in the case of Apple for example, an iPhone and its apps?
My friends and I would promptly buy a new carbon bike ($4,000), thus helping to shore up the bike industry. Others would patronize other small businesses and corporations to shore up their own segments. This is how Socialist free money works in nations with fiat currency which, as an aside, exposes the fallacy that Capitalism — as promoted in its PR statements — is inherently strong, Democratic, and provides the most justice at its core. It’s not. I use “Socialist” in the Rightwinger sense of lazy people getting money for nothing, not in the classical sense which is entirely different. It also exposes the fallacy used by both parties that the collection of taxes pays for federal government expenses, in this case the free money. It does not. Proof is that the gov. did not raise any taxes to offset the $600 to individuals. Historical proofs are WWII, the Marshall Plan, Viet Nam War, national highways, and free money to foreign dictators so that they could by US weapons. The latter sounds fishy, highly Socialist, I know but true.