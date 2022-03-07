Notch-free pill and hole punch display design coming exclusively to iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple is finally planning to kill the inelegant kludge (notch) exclusively in the the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max later this year, replacing it with a less obtrusive pill and hole punch design to house the front-facing TrueDepth Camera system.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and provided some color on what’s coming in the future.

The pill-shaped ‌Face ID‌ cutout + camera cutout combination is going to be about the same width as the notch, according to Young, but it will “certainly save some pixels above the holes.”

After implementing the new design in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, Young believes that Apple will expand it to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, bringing the updated look to even the lower-cost ‌iPhone‌ 15 options.

Young says that there’s a chance the pill and holes could get smaller in 2023 than they are in 2022, freeing up more display space. Citing leaks on Chinese social network Weibo, Young speculates that the camera cutout in the ‌iPhone 14‌ could measure in at 5.631mm, which leaves room to shrink it down next year.