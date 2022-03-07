Apple said to debut new green iPhone 13 and purple iPad Air at March 8th event

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, Apple is said to debut a green iPhone 13 on Tuesday at its March 8th “Peek Performance” event and a purple iPad Air to go along with it!

Luke Miani for AppleTrack:

• The people, who asked to remain anonymous, said Apple is bringing a new dark green color to iPhone 13…think somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro • A refreshed iPad Air will also launch this week in a new purple color, similar to what is available on the current iPad mini I’m very confident in its accuracy. We can add this information to what others have heard about the refreshed iPad Air already: A15 chip, 5G support and Center Stage are also expected. As for the iPhone 13, don’t expect any updates beside color…

MacDailyNews Take: If true, the Joker is going to be very, very happy this year.

