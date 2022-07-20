Will Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ really be the last for Apple TV+’s blockbuster hit?

The cast of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” is filming Season 3, which is believed to be the final installment of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series, according to Deadline‘s Rosy Cordero.

Rosy Cordero for Deadline:

Executive producer and star Brett Goldstein revealed last month that the Season 3 finale is being written as the series finale. “We are writing it like that,” he told the Sunday Times. “It was planned as three.” Echoing that statement on multiple occasions is co-creator Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Bill Lawrence. Lawrence told Deadline in October, “we said this series was only going to be three seasons.” Apple has not confirmed the series will wrap with Season 3. “We are halfway through shooting Season 3 and I would like to pause things because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes,” Hannah Waddingham told Deadline on Monday night at the “Ted Lasso” FYC event in Los Angeles. Waddingham revealed she didn’t think executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular soccer coach, would really end the comedy after three successful seasons — and neither did fans. “I thought Jason would be pushed and pushed [to keep going],” she said.

MacDailyNews Take: We have an exceedingly difficult time believing that “Ted Lasso” will only run three seasons.

In December 2020, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “Ted Lasso” would likely end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family with young children, and likely will not want to be spending half of each of these precious years in London, an ocean apart from his kids.

“Ted Lasso” is Apple TV+’s main tentpole. Apple will make a monetary offer that Sudekis cannot refuse and the rest is simple: Ted Lasso, after successfully topping the EPL, finds himself in high demand and, lured by big money in America, moves back home along with Coach Beard, Coach Kent, (and possible others) to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S. in Season 4. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2022

With Apple TV+ now owning the MLS broadcast rights worldwide for the next 10 years, the tie-in potential is just too strong for us to imagine that “Ted Lasso” will wrap after Season 3.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.