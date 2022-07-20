Apple releases tvOS 15.6 and HomePod Software 15.6

Apple on Wednesday released tvOS 15.6 with unspecified bug fixes and improvements and HomePod Software Version 15.6 which adds Siri voice recognition support in Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), and Japanese (Japan).

HomePod Software Version 15.6 also includes performance and stability improvements.

MacDailyNews Note: Our test Apple TV and HomePod units are updated with no issues to report.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.