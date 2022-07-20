Apple releases watchOS 8.7

Apple on Wednesday released watchOS 8.7 which includes improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates.

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes, and don’t restart your Apple Watch. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Working just fine here on multiple Apple Watch Series 7 units.

