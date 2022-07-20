Apple releases macOS 12.5 Monterey

3 Comments

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5 which includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

Unveiled at WWDC21, macOS Monterey gives users the power to accomplish more than ever.
macOS Monterey

• TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

• Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: Some users may have to wait a bit as Apple rolls out the update.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

3 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: