Apple releases macOS 12.5 Monterey

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5 which includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

• TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

• Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: Some users may have to wait a bit as Apple rolls out the update.

