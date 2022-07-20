Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 which include enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates.

iOS 15.6

• TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward
• Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available
• Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail
• Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

