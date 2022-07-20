EU reportedly likely to beef up Apple probe with new ‘evidence,’ but no new charges

EU antitrust regulators are set to bolster their investigation into Apple, triggered by Spotify, with additional “evidence,” but not new charges, in the hope of moving the case along more quickly, Reuters reports citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Apple found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs after Spotify had complained that the U.S. tech company unfairly restricted rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones. The EU competition enforcer set out its charges in a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet. The watchdog subsequently considered sending a supplementary statement of objections, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this year. Such documents usually lay out new charges or changes to the original charges. The Commission is now expected to send a letter of facts to Apple instead, other people familiar with the matter said, adding that there was no final decision yet. A letter of fact typically contains new evidence reinforcing the original charges against companies which can then counter with a written submission.

MacDailyNews Take: The red tape-laden farce continues.

Through no fault of Apple, Spotify simply cannot compete and has long ago been eclipsed by Apple Music in the world’s No.1 market for recorded music, the United States of America.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Spotify has run whining to the EU like little babies crying for mommy.

“This boils down to the fact that Spotify wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.” – MacDailyNews, March 13, 2019

Spotify is really good at two things: Whining to authorities and gypping artists.

