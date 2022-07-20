UBS: Apple’s June iPhone shipments in China up 227% year-over-year

According to UBS analysts’ estimates, Apple’s June iPhone shipments in China are up a whopping 227% year-over-year.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, UBS analyst David Vogt offers a few thoughts on iPhone shipments in the June quarter, as well as shipments in 2022 to date.

For one, Apple’s shipments in China appear to have rebounded strongly from May, during which shipments declined 9% year-over-year. In the June quarter, for example, shipments improved and are now up about 227%, though Vogt notes that this is an easy compare.

In the quarter to date, iPhone shipments are up 25% year-over-year despite macroeconomic headwinds like Covid disruptions in China and broader supply chain issues.

Vogt maintains his 12-month Apple price target of $185, which he arrives at through a sum-of-the-parts framework.