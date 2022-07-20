M2 MacBook Air teardown reveals… air

iFixit has conducted a teardown of Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air and inside found, perhaps not surprisingly, quite a bit of, well, air.

Sam Goldheart for iFixit:

Even without the slimming wedge shape, the flashy new M2 Air is not only thinner than its predecessor, but also manages to pack in more ports—the glorious return of MagSafe, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a headphone jack.

It’s also got a clever trick up its sleeve … or, spine. Speaker grilles! No more perforated top case—the sound is pumped out between case and display. And while they’re not the best speakers ever, Apple’s obsession with sound still comes through, and they sound great.

Under the lid we find: an impressive amount of empty space! The empty pad makes sense—it’s for the extra SSD chip we didn’t pay for—but, where’s the heat spreader? What’s with this big gap? How does this thing cool down? Sure it had a lot of thermal paste and graphite tape, and yeah the M2 is efficient, but this shield is super thin, so it’s not helping much—and the case is lighter than last year, so? Maybe the M2 Air is secretly an iPad … or maybe Apple is just letting it run hot.