Apple releases new firmware for USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable

Apple recently issued a firmware update for the 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable. The changes introduced are unknown currently.

Apple’s 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put. An LED turns amber when the battery is charging and green when it’s fully charged. Made with a woven design for long-lasting durability.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

Because Apple hasn’t published update or patch notes, it’s unclear what the firmware update accomplishes. However, they usually involve upgrades to performance and security or expanding compatibility with other devices. The update for the MagSafe 3 charging cable — 10M1543 — was spotted by @aaronp613 and iSoftware Updates on Twitter. MacBooks with a MagSafe 3 port include the 2022 M2 MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro models introduced in 2021 or later, and 2021 or later 16-inch MacBook Pro devices.

We got an update today… for the USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable (2 m) — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 14, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, your cable has firmware. 🙂 The firmware for the 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable will automatically update when connected to a Mac that’s connected to the internet.

