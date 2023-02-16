10 tips to help make using your Mac effortless

MacRumors this week offers up 10 quick macOS tips that will make using your Mac a more effortless experience. The following assumes you’re running macOS Ventura, but most if not all of these tips should work on earlier versions of Apple’s Mac operating system.
1. Open a Copy of a File by Default
Stationery Pad is a handy way to nix a step in your workflow if you regularly use document templates on your Mac. The long-standing Finder feature essentially tells a file’s parent application to open a copy of it by default, ensuring that the original file remains unedited… To take advantage of it, right-click (Ctrl-click) the file that you want to use as a template, select Get Info, then check the Stationery Pad checkbox under the General section. Lastly, click the red traffic light button to close the Get Info window. Next time you double-click the template file, Finder will automatically create and open a copy of it, leaving the original untouched.
Also covered in the very useful – recommended – full article:
- Access More Preview File Format Options
- Snap Back to Your Safari Search Results
- Tame Hot Corners With Modifier Keys
- Show More Recent Applications in the Dock
- Resize Windows From the Center
- Get Unique Alerts for New Emails From VIPs
- Float Notes Over App Windows
- Add App/File/Folder Shortcuts to Finder’s Toolbar
- Quickly Access Specific System Settings
