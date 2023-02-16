10 tips to help make using your Mac effortless

MacRumors this week offers up 10 quick macOS tips that will make using your Mac a more effortless experience. The following assumes you’re running macOS Ventura, but most if not all of these tips should work on earlier versions of Apple’s Mac operating system.

1. Open a Copy of a File by Default Stationery Pad is a handy way to nix a step in your workflow if you regularly use document templates on your Mac. The long-standing Finder feature essentially tells a file’s parent application to open a copy of it by default, ensuring that the original file remains unedited… To take advantage of it, right-click (Ctrl-click) the file that you want to use as a template, select Get Info, then check the Stationery Pad checkbox under the General section. Lastly, click the red traffic light button to close the Get Info window. Next time you double-click the template file, Finder will automatically create and open a copy of it, leaving the original untouched.

MacDailyNews Note: Also covered in the very useful – recommended – full article:

Access More Preview File Format Options Snap Back to Your Safari Search Results Tame Hot Corners With Modifier Keys Show More Recent Applications in the Dock Resize Windows From the Center Get Unique Alerts for New Emails From VIPs Float Notes Over App Windows Add App/File/Folder Shortcuts to Finder’s Toolbar Quickly Access Specific System Settings

