Apple Retail Stores offering free two-hour delivery on last-minute Christmas gifts

No Comments

If you are looking to purchase some last-minute Christmas gifts, Apple’s retail stores are now offering free two-hour delivery on eligible, in-stock products — iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV — in select countries.

Apple Retail Store

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Free two-hour delivery is available in most U.S. metro areas for orders placed through Apple’s online store by 12:00 p.m. local time on December 24. The items will be delivered from a local Apple retail store by a courier such as Postmates at a time selected during checkout. Apple normally charges $9 for two-hour delivery.

Apple is also offering free two-hour delivery in select areas of Canada, France, Spain, and the UK, along with free three-hour delivery in Australia.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, last-minute shoppers!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,