NFL and Google ink 7-year deal to deliver ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels

The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season.

The deal is valued at roughly $2 billion annually over the course of seven years, according to people familiar with the matter. DirecTV’s expiring deal was for around $1.5 billion per year, reportedly losing some $500 million annually.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, in a statement. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket consists of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS in the United States.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994 and has been distributed on DirecTV’s satellite service since its inception. The current costs for the 2022 season on DirecTV for NFL Sunday Ticket is $293.94 (6 payments of $48.99) and for NFL Sunday Ticket Max is $395.94 (6 payments of $65.99).

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, “It’s likely that the NFL considers AR/VR (mixed-reality) as a future media category that they can sell in a separate rights deal, in which case, Apple might still be considered a very interested party.”

