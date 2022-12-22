How to stream ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free on Apple TV+

The iconic Christmas special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won’t be on broadcast TV this year, but anyone can stream it for free on Apple TV+ from December 22nd through Christmas Day, December 25th.

Anyone with an Apple ID can stream the 25-minute special special, even if they don’t subscribe to the Apple TV+ service.

Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice:

Pushback from fans kept commercial-free versions of the holiday specials on PBS stations last year, but the network announced in October that it would not happen again for the beloved Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas episodes. But that doesn’t mean it will be difficult to see “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year. For people who have an Apple TV+ subscription, the entire “Peanuts” catalog can be viewed on demand year-round. Those without Apple TV+ subscriptions have a couple of options. From Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, anyone with an Apple ID can stream “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for free by logging into an Apple account. Those who want to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” before or after the dates above can do so for free by signing up for a seven-day trial. If the subscription isn’t canceled by the time the trial period ends, a $6.99 monthly bill will be incurred until the subscription is canceled, which can be done at any time.

