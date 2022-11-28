Elon Musk: Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store

In a series of tweets on Monday, Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its App Store and also said Apple had decreased its advertising spending on the social media platform.
Tiyashi Datta and Sheila Dang for Reuters:
The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla also said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.
“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk, who took Twitter private for $44 billion last month, said in a tweet.
He later tagged Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s Twitter account in another tweet, asking “what’s going on here?”
Musk also said “yes” in response to a user question on whether Apple was threatening Twitter’s presence in the App Store or making moderation demands.
MacDailyNews Take: The official narrative shall not be disrupted.
“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” — George R.R. Martin
Tim Cook is either too stupid to realize that he’s in the wrong here or he thinks that you’re too stupid to see it.
Here are some quotes from George Orwell’s 1984 (you know, the one upon which Apple once based an iconic TV commercial):
• Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.
• Orthodoxy means not thinking — not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.
• The best books… are those that tell you what you know already.
• So long as they (the Proles) continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance. Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern…Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.
• The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink.
• Being in a minority, even in a minority of one, did not make you mad. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.
• And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.
One more quote: Think Different.
4 Comments
Hey Apple: Stop. The. Drama. This is insane. If any person on earth most resembles Steve Jobs, it is Elon Musk. What are you doing?! Musk is a libertarian, not some far-right ideologue. Man, I spent over a thousand dollars for equipment that is still sitting unused on my shelves as a consequence of last year’s on-device scanning privacy debacle. I was prepared to move off Apple then. Now this?! Why should anyone who values consistency and dependability still buy Apple products? Maybe this is what I get for buying products built with slave labor in a Chinese sweatshop. SMH. I feel like a fool. Argh!!
I find it amusing how Apple is one of the biggest censors for over a decade now, yet some of their fans criticize other’s far lesser “censorship”. Hint, on your property, it’s allowed.
As usual, MacDailyNews says it best:
This site appears to be the Musk Daily News now. Are you actively trying to get Mac users to go elsewhere to find anything relevant to the Mac?
Re: free speech. Recite the famous amendment until you get its meaning. Censorship is not and never was a constitutional issue. It is a regulatory issue. If you want corporations to have responsibilities, you’d have to vote for representatives that write better regulation on those companies. Instead you have unwaveringly cheered for corporate puppets, and now you act surprised when dominant worldwide corporations like Apple have the ability to do anything they want with impunity. You got the laissez-faire marketplace without rules you voted for, they got the tax haven networks and cheap Chinese labor they wanted, plus dominant market power, and now you’re whining again. Citizens United giving corporations full rights without any responsibilities wasn’t such a great move after all.
So now after cheering for AAPL to hit the moon, you find yourself are shadow boxing in a dark overcast night with weak arguments against the California fruit company. Constitutionality doesn’t apply, and you know it. You railed against corporate regulation, so there is none that would hold Apple or any other closed platform’s feet to the fire. Why you have sympathy for druggy Musk’s lack of ad revenue is beyond anyone here. I buy Mac and PC apps specifically to AVOID ads on my electronics, and use iPhones sparingly because that has also become an ad-infested mess. Musk has done nothing to deter foreign state-sponsored trolls from spreading disinformation as he claimed he would, and it appears he’ll never have adequate staff to validate anybody but his favorite few narcissists.
So why should Apple care? They have their own income streams, they have no legal responsibilities, and Musk doesn’t respect them. Musk is the one standing on thin ice. Don’t like it? Go tell Musk to make mobile phones.
Change in subject: ads. This should be the more pertinent news to Apple users and investors, at least those who prioritize user experience over Musk’s latest whiney meltdown:
https://www.businessinsider.com/apples-app-store-has-become-an-ad-plagued-version-of-its-former-self-2022-11
Many people warned from day one that iOS, unlike the Mac, gave Apple dominant market-changing power. But the cheerleaders liked the profit and said nothing while the global smartphone market consolidated into A versus G. One company never promised free speech on its platforms, it pointedly banned violence, porn and stuff since well before Cook took the reins – and reserves the right to do whatever it wants to app developers because, duh, it’s a thin client platform, not a personal computer for which the user has final control. The other half of the duopoly makes no pretense about snooping in everything you say or type, as you are the product on all Google (or Meta, or Twitter, or TikTok, Snap, Whatsapp, etc. freebie apps). Apple has the power to remove any and all of these from their store if they want. They are the monopoly power, and Musk can continue to pound sand if he doesn’t play to the piper’s tune.
As Muck watches his cash burn and his increasingly erratic behavior yields more desperation & less useful communication, it won’t be Schiller alone who moves on. The remaining troll network will scream away their unhinged cacophony but the major advertisers who kept Twitter alive, not to mention the dedicated IT professionals that Musky threw under the bus, will all go elsewhere.
Your new hero’s imploding app is outpaced on https://apps.apple.com/us/charts/iphone/top-free-apps/36 by stuff you apparently haven’t ever looked into .. like Telemundo, the 13th most popular downloaded iOS app. There are 3 communication platforms ahead of the Chief Twit’s latest company on the US download rankings and worldwide it looks even worse. We await your analysis as to what this means. My take: Musk’s magic wore off long ago, a real manager would have used a scalpel instead of a chain saw. Sad that you can’t see it.
Now keep your Musk News followers abreast of his latest factory in China. Hypocrisy? Yeah he owns that too.