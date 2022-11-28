Elon Musk: Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store

In a series of tweets on Monday, Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its App Store and also said Apple had decreased its advertising spending on the social media platform.

Tiyashi Datta and Sheila Dang for Reuters:

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla also said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk, who took Twitter private for $44 billion last month, said in a tweet. He later tagged Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s Twitter account in another tweet, asking “what’s going on here?” Musk also said “yes” in response to a user question on whether Apple was threatening Twitter’s presence in the App Store or making moderation demands.

MacDailyNews Take: The official narrative shall not be disrupted.

“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” — George R.R. Martin

Tim Cook is either too stupid to realize that he’s in the wrong here or he thinks that you’re too stupid to see it.

Here are some quotes from George Orwell’s 1984 (you know, the one upon which Apple once based an iconic TV commercial):

• Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.

• Orthodoxy means not thinking — not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.

• The best books… are those that tell you what you know already.

• So long as they (the Proles) continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance. Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern…Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.

• The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink.

• Being in a minority, even in a minority of one, did not make you mad. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.

• And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.

One more quote: Think Different.

