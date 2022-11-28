The best Live Activities currently available for iPhone users

Live Activities is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

Charles Martin for AppleInsider:

Activities are intended as a timely lock-screen notification that can cover a wide variety of uses, from sports score updates to stock price changes to food deliveries to ride share arrivals, and much more.

Once you give access, apps that support Live Activities will appear on the Lock Screen with real-time updates — such as Starbucks letting you know when your order is ready. These notifications appear on the bottom of the screen on supported iPhones, and are not yet available on other Apple devices.

For iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users, Live Activities works in conjunction with the Dynamic Island feature. This allows the updated information to appear at the top of the Lock Screen, in a compact or expanded area.

To better showcase the diversity of options with Live Activities, we’ll highlight some apps that cater to specific interests. As of this writing, there are over 170 third-party apps listed as supporting some form of Live Activities.