LBRY: Apple forced us to censor over 20 terms related to COVID-19

After Elon Musk revealed that Apple was significantly decreasing its advertising on Twitter, ostensibly due to Musk’s stance of free speech, app-maker LBRY replied about its own troubles with Apple and censorship.

In a Nov. 28 post on Twitter, LBRY alleges that it was asked to censor anything related to COVID-19, especially vaccines and the human origins of the virus, or face having its apps removed from the Apple store. “We had to build a list of over 20 terms to not show results for, only on Apple devices. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store,” the crypto company alleged. LBRY is a decentralized content-sharing platform that allows artists, filmmakers, writers and other content creators to retain full artistic and financial control over their work.

During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time. — LBRY 🚀 (@LBRYcom) November 28, 2022

Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28 and has been teasing the release of the “Twitter Files,” supposed proof of a concentrated effort by the previous Twitter administration to stifle free speech on the platform.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

