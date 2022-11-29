LBRY: Apple forced us to censor over 20 terms related to COVID-19

After Elon Musk revealed that Apple was significantly decreasing its advertising on Twitter, ostensibly due to Musk’s stance of free speech, app-maker LBRY replied about its own troubles with Apple and censorship.
Stephen Katte for Cointelegraph:
In a Nov. 28 post on Twitter, LBRY alleges that it was asked to censor anything related to COVID-19, especially vaccines and the human origins of the virus, or face having its apps removed from the Apple store.
“We had to build a list of over 20 terms to not show results for, only on Apple devices. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store,” the crypto company alleged.
LBRY is a decentralized content-sharing platform that allows artists, filmmakers, writers and other content creators to retain full artistic and financial control over their work.
During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store.
Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time.
Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28 and has been teasing the release of the “Twitter Files,” supposed proof of a concentrated effort by the previous Twitter administration to stifle free speech on the platform.
The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just yesterday, “The official narrative shall not be disrupted.”
Something to think about every time you launch Apple’s so-called “News” app.
When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say. — George R.R. Martin
Because of Tim Cook’s personal politics, censorious bent, stupidity, etc. Apple users get LESS information via threats and force.
It’s time for trustbusters to remove Apple’s App Store cudgel which it uses to CENSOR speech it hates; speech that interferes with the globalist establishment leftist narrative.
For you reality-starved socialists, these are two examples of Fascism.
And it doesn’t come from the Right as most historians know.
Enjoy your day….
I remind your fascist heart that liberals wrote the first amendment and the rest of the Constitution, liberals freed the slaves, and liberals are WINNING.
Back when the Constitution was written, “conservatives” were what we today call “reactionaries” (as in, those opposed to individual rights apart from government), and “liberals” were what we today call “classical liberals,” or in today’s parlance “conservatives.”
What we today call “liberals” were then called “insane.”
Hah!!!
As we say here in the South
“Well bless his confused heart…”
And we all know what “bless their heart means”. Even up here.
Next time you have a malady, make sure you see a strict follower of Hippocrates.
PS- Which is why you don’t fight culture wars and defend civil liberties as well. (that was sarcasm)
No, those were liberty loving patriots. The Democrat Party today is the Communist Party USA. Liberals today detest freedom. They censor. They jail political opponents for simply speaking. They murder unborn children. They mandate people put untested unknown chemicals in their bodies. They break laws and burn down cities and kill innocent citizens and steal elections. That is the sum total of what liberals today do.
Republicans freed the slaves from the Democrats. Then the Democrats invented Jim Crow to keep slavery going as best they could.
I said liberals. Try again.
Steve Jobs = Vision
Tim Cook = Perversion
You can apply this to Apple’s product line, it’s ethics, and it’s values.
The bloom is off the Apple rose. The company Steve Jobs created has long since ceased to exist. The WWDC event has lost that showmanship appeal on opening day that it once had with Steve as the emcee. While the video visuals are stunning and impressive, the rest is as excruciating to watch as it is watching paint dry. Apple is just Google-lite when it comes to “don’t be evil”! Maybe it is time to revisit competition to the Apple App Store be it via a judicial ruling or a parallel eco-system. Kind of like Rumble allowing content creation and free speech that would be censored by corrupt YouTube Lib leadership. When you hit a roadblock and you can’t go through it, go around it! Elon smartphone? Why not! I’m no longer beholden, bound, or feel it is in my place to defend Apple, its products and its actions to non-Apple people regarding alternate competitor’s products to Apple, so I’d take a look. Congratulations Tim Cook on tarnishing Apple’s luster.
It’s been tarnished since Jobs. Cook is less of an ahole, but kept his policies.
What might have tarnished in in your eyes is dilution of the zealot fanbase by common riffraff.
Also:
Apple hobbled a crucial tool of dissent in China weeks before widespread protests broke out
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-hobbled-crucial-tool-dissent-185100767.html
Tim Cook can’t be fired fast enough. He protects communists, utilizes slave labor, censors Americans and promotes his perversions.
What motivated Apple to censor? Did the motivation come from within Apple, or was the initiative started by US government? (These aren’t rhetorical questions. I’d love to learn the actual answers.)
Apple had no choice but to comply with China’s demands regarding AirDrop. Apple must comply with the Chinese Communist Party’s demands or cease doing business in China. Even if Apple were willing to exit the Chinese market, it’d have to figure out how to do so without leaving its current Chinese customers high and dry.
I have confidence in Tim Cook to do the right thing, even if we don’t vote the same. If there are any hard facts that should change my opinion, I’d appreciate learning those facts.
Elon can’t you please buy Apple?
Response, from an obvious totalitarian, fascist, bigoted, ablelist and any/all other “ist” not noted….
Someone needs to show DeSantis the First Amendment…..
I think MDN conceals information. Who are the leaders and owners of MDN? Why isn’t this information published on their site?
MDN, when you ask for a donation, please tell us where the money goes. What are your financials?
I find MDN’s self-righteous BS to be excessive sometimes.
Who pays for that keg on Friday? Are the people who tap it under age? Why do you use your posts to communicate with your interns?
Who thinks MDN should publish their financials, including where donations go to? yes or No that MDN should publish this information.
MDN isn’t a destructive, brainwashing, leftist mega-corporation, just a small Apple-centric tech and culture site, so NO, they shouldn’t release any information for prog psychos to claw through.
Who wonders why MDN thinks Edge Advertising serves a worthy promotional service?
It’s unbelievable to me that ANYONE–even those creating the ads–thinks irritating customers will bring inflow (visits, or $$).
The ads are very much like a fly at a picnic…it needs to be killed before consuming begins.
Is Apple Helping the CCP Stifle Dissent?
https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/is-apple-helping-the-ccp-stifle-dissent
Fire Tim Cook. It can be done soon enough for this communist stooge.
Regarding News app. At first I downvoted the garbage leftist propaganda articles – it had zero effect on future recommendations (thanks, Apple “curators”). Then I started blocking the whole biased main stream sewer outlets until almost nothing was left. News app is useless now. Any newssite worth reading should have been banned by old woke twitter at least once. Like zerohedge or the gateway pundit.