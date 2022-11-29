LBRY: Apple forced us to censor over 20 terms related to COVID-19

24 Comments

After Elon Musk revealed that Apple was significantly decreasing its advertising on Twitter, ostensibly due to Musk’s stance of free speech, app-maker LBRY replied about its own troubles with Apple and censorship.

censored

Stephen Katte for Cointelegraph:

In a Nov. 28 post on Twitter, LBRY alleges that it was asked to censor anything related to COVID-19, especially vaccines and the human origins of the virus, or face having its apps removed from the Apple store.

“We had to build a list of over 20 terms to not show results for, only on Apple devices. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store,” the crypto company alleged.

LBRY is a decentralized content-sharing platform that allows artists, filmmakers, writers and other content creators to retain full artistic and financial control over their work.

Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28 and has been teasing the release of the “Twitter Files,” supposed proof of a concentrated effort by the previous Twitter administration to stifle free speech on the platform.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just yesterday, “The official narrative shall not be disrupted.”

Something to think about every time you launch Apple’s so-called “News” app.

When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say. — George R.R. Martin

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

24 Comments

  1. Because of Tim Cook’s personal politics, censorious bent, stupidity, etc. Apple users get LESS information via threats and force.

    It’s time for trustbusters to remove Apple’s App Store cudgel which it uses to CENSOR speech it hates; speech that interferes with the globalist establishment leftist narrative.

    Reply

      1. Back when the Constitution was written, “conservatives” were what we today call “reactionaries” (as in, those opposed to individual rights apart from government), and “liberals” were what we today call “classical liberals,” or in today’s parlance “conservatives.”

        What we today call “liberals” were then called “insane.”

        Reply

      2. No, those were liberty loving patriots. The Democrat Party today is the Communist Party USA. Liberals today detest freedom. They censor. They jail political opponents for simply speaking. They murder unborn children. They mandate people put untested unknown chemicals in their bodies. They break laws and burn down cities and kill innocent citizens and steal elections. That is the sum total of what liberals today do.

        Reply

  4. The bloom is off the Apple rose. The company Steve Jobs created has long since ceased to exist. The WWDC event has lost that showmanship appeal on opening day that it once had with Steve as the emcee. While the video visuals are stunning and impressive, the rest is as excruciating to watch as it is watching paint dry. Apple is just Google-lite when it comes to “don’t be evil”! Maybe it is time to revisit competition to the Apple App Store be it via a judicial ruling or a parallel eco-system. Kind of like Rumble allowing content creation and free speech that would be censored by corrupt YouTube Lib leadership. When you hit a roadblock and you can’t go through it, go around it! Elon smartphone? Why not! I’m no longer beholden, bound, or feel it is in my place to defend Apple, its products and its actions to non-Apple people regarding alternate competitor’s products to Apple, so I’d take a look. Congratulations Tim Cook on tarnishing Apple’s luster.

    Reply

    1. It’s been tarnished since Jobs. Cook is less of an ahole, but kept his policies.
      What might have tarnished in in your eyes is dilution of the zealot fanbase by common riffraff.

      Reply

  6. What motivated Apple to censor? Did the motivation come from within Apple, or was the initiative started by US government? (These aren’t rhetorical questions. I’d love to learn the actual answers.)

    Apple had no choice but to comply with China’s demands regarding AirDrop. Apple must comply with the Chinese Communist Party’s demands or cease doing business in China. Even if Apple were willing to exit the Chinese market, it’d have to figure out how to do so without leaving its current Chinese customers high and dry.

    I have confidence in Tim Cook to do the right thing, even if we don’t vote the same. If there are any hard facts that should change my opinion, I’d appreciate learning those facts.

    Reply

  8. Response, from an obvious totalitarian, fascist, bigoted, ablelist and any/all other “ist” not noted….

    Reply

  9. I think MDN conceals information. Who are the leaders and owners of MDN? Why isn’t this information published on their site?

    MDN, when you ask for a donation, please tell us where the money goes. What are your financials?

    I find MDN’s self-righteous BS to be excessive sometimes.

    Who pays for that keg on Friday? Are the people who tap it under age? Why do you use your posts to communicate with your interns?

    Who thinks MDN should publish their financials, including where donations go to? yes or No that MDN should publish this information.

    Reply

    1. MDN isn’t a destructive, brainwashing, leftist mega-corporation, just a small Apple-centric tech and culture site, so NO, they shouldn’t release any information for prog psychos to claw through.

      Reply

  10. Who wonders why MDN thinks Edge Advertising serves a worthy promotional service?

    It’s unbelievable to me that ANYONE–even those creating the ads–thinks irritating customers will bring inflow (visits, or $$).

    The ads are very much like a fly at a picnic…it needs to be killed before consuming begins.

    Reply

  12. Regarding News app. At first I downvoted the garbage leftist propaganda articles – it had zero effect on future recommendations (thanks, Apple “curators”). Then I started blocking the whole biased main stream sewer outlets until almost nothing was left. News app is useless now. Any newssite worth reading should have been banned by old woke twitter at least once. Like zerohedge or the gateway pundit.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,