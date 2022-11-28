Apple’s next-gen iPhone to use breakthrough state-of-the-art Sony image sensor

Sony Group will supply Apple with its newest breakthrough state-of-the-art image sensor that’s expected to be featured in Apple’s next-gen iPhones – the Pro models, at least, that go on sale next year, Nikkei Asia reports.

Keiichi Furukawa for Nikkei Asia:

Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight. Sony accomplished this breakthrough using a new semiconductor architecture which places photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, amazingly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have even better cameras than the already-stellar one aboard iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max!

