Elon Musk says Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

8 Comments

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Reuters:

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Apple spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, down from $220,800 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter acquisition, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

MacDailyNews Take: As George R.R. Martin said, “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”

Sadly, under Tim Cook’s “leadership,” Apple long ago stopped throwing hammers and became the despot on the screen in the company’s iconic “1984” ad screaming, “Today we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created for the first time in all history a garden of pure ideology, where each worker may bloom, secure from the pests of any contradictory true thoughts. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth!”

Tim Cook is a fool.

We hope that someday, hopefully sooner than later, Apple will regain its footing under new management.

Let’s face it, Steve Jobs’ track record of picking Apple CEOs was less than stellar.SteveJack, MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019

• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin

To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi

• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman

Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations

• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington

For those wishing to make their own targeted purchasing decisions, according to Media Matters, here are the companies – some 50 of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers – that have stopped advertising on Twitter:

• Abbott Laboratories
• Allstate Corporation
• AMC Networks
• American Express Company
• AT&T
• Big Heart Petcare
• BlackRock, Inc.
• BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
• Boston Beer Company
• CA Lottery (California State Lottery)
• CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)
• Chanel
• Chevrolet*
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.*
• Citigroup, Inc.
• CNN
• Dell
• Diageo
• DirecTV
• Discover Financial Services
• Fidelity
• First National Realty Partners
• Ford*
• Heineken N.V.
• Hewlett-Packard (HP)
• Hilton Worldwide
• Inspire Brands, Inc.
• Jeep*
• Kellogg Company
• Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.
• Kyndryl*
• LinkedIn Corporation
• MailChimp (The Rocket Science Group)
• Marriott International, Inc.
• Mars Petcare
• Mars, Incorporated
• Merck & Co. (Merck Sharp & Dohme MSD)*
• Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)
• MoneyWise (Wise Publishing, Inc.)
• Nestle
• Novartis AG*
• Pernod Ricard
• PlayPass
• The Coca-Cola Company
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• Tire Rack
• Verizon
• Wells Fargo
• Whole Foods Market IP
• Yum! Brands

(An asterisk indicates a company has issued a statement or was publicly reported as stopping its ads on Twitter and subsequently confirmed. Otherwise, companies identified on this list are “quiet quitters,” based on a Media Matters analysis of Pathmatics data.)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

8 Comments

  1. I agree with MDN’s take on Tim Cook and his wrongheaded leadership. Additionally to being a fool, Mr. Cook is a hypocrite. He espouses freedom of speech while he limits it.

    Tim Cook 2017.

    “We know that these freedoms require protection. Not just the forms of speech that entertain us, but the ones that challenge us. The ones that unnerve and even displease us. They’re the ones that need protection the most. It’s no accident that these freedoms are enshrined and protected in the First Amendment. They are the foundation to so many of our rights.”

    Reply

  2. “Free speech” isn’t anti-semitic, anti-LGBQTI, racist etc etc speech – that’s hate speech. BIG difference between “free speech” and a lot of the stuff that’s on Twitter now. Tim Cook has a social conscience, Elon Musk clearly doesn’t (in my opinion).
    Flame me, bag me, I don’t care – MDN has drifted way to the right of centre with it’s support of Trump and Musk. Very sad as I used to be a supporter here.

    Reply

    2. No. Free Speech can be all those things. It’s not yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. It’s not making terrorist threats. It’s not slander or libel. But other than that, yes, Free Speech can offend you, and it can be “hate speech” too. If it can’t, then it’s not Free Speech.

      Reply

  4. Here’s my hate speech:

    I hate that MDN has become a Tim Cook hate platform instead of a tech site. I hate the fact that MDN has become a dog whistle site for an increasing number of right wing nuts. WTF? I come to this site out of habit these days. This is no longer an Apple info tech site. More like, “Fox News Does Apple”.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,