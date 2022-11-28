Elon Musk says Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Reuters:

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers. Apple spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, down from $220,800 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter acquisition, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

MacDailyNews Take: As George R.R. Martin said, “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”

Sadly, under Tim Cook’s “leadership,” Apple long ago stopped throwing hammers and became the despot on the screen in the company’s iconic “1984” ad screaming, “Today we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created for the first time in all history a garden of pure ideology, where each worker may bloom, secure from the pests of any contradictory true thoughts. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth!”

Tim Cook is a fool.

We hope that someday, hopefully sooner than later, Apple will regain its footing under new management.

Let’s face it, Steve Jobs’ track record of picking Apple CEOs was less than stellar. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Secret suppression of free speech by Apple. Customers were never told. What the hell is going on here? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin

• To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi

• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman

• Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations

• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington

For those wishing to make their own targeted purchasing decisions, according to Media Matters, here are the companies – some 50 of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers – that have stopped advertising on Twitter:

(An asterisk indicates a company has issued a statement or was publicly reported as stopping its ads on Twitter and subsequently confirmed. Otherwise, companies identified on this list are “quiet quitters,” based on a Media Matters analysis of Pathmatics data.)

