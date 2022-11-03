Apple’s AR smartglasses postponed to 2025-2026 amid ‘design issues’

Apple’s rumored augmented reality smartglasses are postponed 2025 or 2026 due to “design issues,” according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

James Rogers for MarketWatch:

In a note reported by PC Mag earlier this year, Pu said the glasses would be announced in late 2024. However, he now believes that they will debut later than that. “We now expect the AR Glass to be postponed to 2025-2026, due to design issues,” he said in an email to MarketWatch. Apple is expected to announce its own AR/VR headset in the coming months, with the device likely available next year. Paolo Pescatore, technology analyst at PP Foresight, told MarketWatch that the market for VR and AR is still nascent… But just as Apple technologies such as the iPad and Apple Watch have revolutionized their respective product categories, Pescatore is confident that Apple can do the same with AR glasses. “Ultimately, when the device launches, Apple will kickstart consumer demand for smart glasses and the AR landscape in general,” he said.

MacDailyNews Take: They will come when the technology is ready. No rush. See Newton.

First Apple’s mixed-reality (AR + VR) smartgoggles, focused on developers, then the smartglasses revolution will follow!

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.