Cheaper ad-supported Netflix plan not supported on Apple TV

Netflix’s new ad-supported tier, Netflix Basic with Ads, will launch on November 3rd and cost $6.99 per month in the U.S. (Can$5.99 a month in Canada), however, it’s not supported on the Netflix app on Apple TV hardware.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

At least as of today’s launch, a support document confirms that the Apple TV is not a supported device for Netflix Basic with ads. Netflix simply says that Apple TV customers on the ads plan will have to use another device to stream, or upgrade their package to a more expensive ad-free paid tier. Netflix with ads can be streamed on other Apple devices like iPhone and iPad, and Mac (through Safari).

MacDailyNews Note: The good news is that Netflix told 9to5Mac that support for the Netflix Basic with Ads plan is “coming soon” to Apple TV hardware.

