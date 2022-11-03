New tvOS update will solve Apple TV 4K’s ‘Match Content’ screen blackout issue

A future update to tvOS will add support for Quick Media Switching, commonly referred to as QMS VRR, according to reviews from The Verge and TechCrunch. QMS VRR is a feature of HDMI 2.1 not supported by previous Apple TV models. This feature is also not yet supported by televisions themselves with HDMI 2.1, but, it’s coming soon.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

One interesting tidbit revealed in these reviews is that the Apple TV 4K has another trick up its sleeve coming with a future software update: better support for variable refresh rates. tvOS currently has two different “Match Content” settings: one for dynamic range and one for frame rate. If you enable these features, you’ll see a black screen whenever tvOS switches over to match the frame rate of a movie or TV show. With support for QMS VRR, however, you’ll no longer see this black screen when you have the “Match frame rate” option enabled. Instead, Apple TV will seamlessly switch frame rate when you start a movie or TV show at a specific frame rate.

MacDailyNews Note: The Verge reports, “How many TVs work with QMS VRR, you ask? Well, zero at the moment. But you’ll start seeing them hit the market next year; stay tuned for more news about this feature at CES.”

