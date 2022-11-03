Elon Musk said to eliminate half of Twitter staff; require those left standing to actually work

Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of the social media company’s workforce, or some 3,700 jobs at Twitter while requiring those left standing to actually come to work instead of pretending to do so from home, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Edward Ludlow and Kurt Wagner for Bloomberg News:

Twitter’s new owner aims to inform affected staffers Friday, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing non-public plans. Musk also intends to reverse the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy, asking remaining employees to report to offices — though some exceptions could be made, the people said. Musk and a team of advisers have been weighing a range of scenarios for job cuts and other policy changes at San Francisco-based Twitter, the people said, adding that the terms of the headcount reduction could still change. In one scenario being considered, laid off workers will be offered 60 days’ worth of severance pay, two of the people said. Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs ever since Musk took over and fired the top executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. Over the weekend, a few employees with director and vice president jobs were cut, people familiar with the matter said.

MacDailyNews Take: Twitter staffers are simply reaping what they’ve sown.

It’s a very basic principle: They fucked around and, this Friday, they find out.

Fully bastardized, corrupted, and utterly tarnished from within, Twitter is now a private company that deserves a very thorough cleaning (hence the sink). – MacDailyNews, November 1, 2022

Broken long ago, Twitter is a slanted, myopic joke as it is currently run. – MacDailyNews, April 14, 2022

Twitter can be made valuable, worth far in excess of $54.20 per share, if the platform is returned to an open “town square” marketplace of ideas, sans heavy-handed, one-sided censorship, shadow-banning, etc.

Hopefully Musk will be an agent of change for a platform that should, at this point, be considered a public utility that allows for all viewpoints to be openly discussed.

Elon Musk is a doer. — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2022

The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person. – Steve Jobs

A few more quotes:

• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin

• To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi

• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman

• Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations

• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.