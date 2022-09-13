Dow futures drop 400 points on hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation

A hotter-than-expected CPI report resulted in a quick reversal in stock futures Tuesday morning. Dow futures, which were up more than 200 points shortly before 8:30 a.m. EDT, were down more 300 points following the release. Nasdaq 100 futures saw a negative swing of nearly 3%.
Megan Henney for Fox Business:
The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
Those figures were both higher than the 8.1% headline figure and 0.1% monthly decline forecast by Refinitiv economists, likely a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to cool price gains and tame consumer demand.
Scorching-hot inflation has created severe financial pressures for most U.S. households, which are forced to pay more everyday necessities like food and rent. The burden is disproportionately borne by low-income Americans, whose already-stretched paychecks are heavily impacted by price fluctuations.
CNBC:
The consumer price index, which tracks a broad swath of goods and services, increased 0.1% for the month and 8.3% over the past year.
Economists had been expecting headline inflation to fall 0.1% and core to increase 0.3%, according to Dow Jones estimates. The respective year-over-year estimates were for 8% and 6% gains.
The food index increased 0.8% in August and shelter costs, which make up about one-third of the weighting in the CPI, jumped 0.7% and are up 6.2% from a year ago.
Markets slumped following the news, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 350 points after being higher earlier.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple (AAPL) shares are currently down $3.40 (-2.08%) to $160.03 in pre-market trading.
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
The Fed’s current target interest rate range is 2.25% to 2.50%.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
See you at midterms! 🤣🤣🤣
This inflation spiral is all about the pseudo-religion of global warming (climate change) and the misguided pseudo-religious war on energy sources that actually are affordable and work.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists have turned their backs on religion, but the human soul knows there is a greater force and hence searches for God, so they have substituted “Climate Change” for “God.”
“Climate Change” is the false god of Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists.
This is why they hated Trump so much.
Not for the “mean tweets,” but for canceling the stupid, do-nothing, holy scripture Paris Agreement immediately upon assuming office. It was among the very first travesties into which their installed puppet Biden re-entered – illegally, of course (treaties like this actually require congressional approval in America).
With “Climate Change” as their “God,” and after years of demonizing a businessman who brought America to the lowest unemployment ever measured, it’s clear why they embraced “By Any Means Necessary” and rigged the 2020 election using COVID as a cover to install a controllable puppet using Zuckerberg-funded drop boxes that lacked a verifiable chain of custody into inner-city Democrat districts to get “votes” into the system that no audit or court could remove after the fact.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists believe they have “God” (overwrought, continually wrong, climate change fairy tales of doom) on their side, so they feel they can do anything: Bogus impeachments, rigging elections, wide-open borders, war on energy creating four-decade-high inflation, weaponizing the FBI against a president over nothing, etc.
I fear for Trump’s life. I hope he has more than adequate, uncorrupted protection. The leftist zealots will clearly stop at nothing in the name of their false god.
“Climate change” is a psy-ops campaign.
Intelligent people see right through it. Morons lap it up and ask for more (half the people you pass on the street are, by definition, below average intelligence – hence, democrats).
The really smart people play along with the ruse, making a shit ton of cash from it by manipulating the morons.
Same (or lower) temps, but color changed to make it “scary” to drooling idiots, useful pawns:
The inflation numbers may be a little high, but with the President’s new focus, cancer will be defeated soon. With such a serious topic, at least he can ease the challenge with a little humor. Let’s stand by our leader.
All the uproar and commotion! The President’s Inflation Reduction Acting was just recently passed…give it some time.
You forgot your sarcasm tag.
“The leftist zealots will clearly stop at nothing in the name of their false god.”
You mean like how right zealots actually did clearly stop at nothing to kill (and go after Pence & other politicians, actually killing Capitol Police) for their blatantly obvious conman Trumpy false god on Jan. 6th with their march on the Capitol while Electoral College votes were being entered into the record? Do you ever listen to yourself for the sheer misguided jaw-dropping irony?
You are clearly no Christian and you’re about as poor an example of someone who thinks he is as I’ve seen. Laughable, hypocritical and sanctimoniously silly. I hope on Judgment Day you dearly pay for it. Go start your own theocracy/autocracy somewhere else and see how that works for yah. Clearly the Founding Fathers did not want ours to be set up that way. They only guaranteed Freedom of Religion (and there’s more than one if you’ve noticed), not freedom of religious zealots to take over and force everyone to their views. That’s simply not America.
No Capitol Police were killed on Jan. 6. Why do you lefties always lie?
Now say the name of the one person who actually was murdered on Jan. 6.
Say it!
Ashli Babbitt.
She was murdered by a Capitol Policeman.
Well detailed synopsis of the major factors dragging down the U.S. economy and “win at all costs” religion employed by the Leftist cabal to destroy our representative democracy and those that have alternate beliefs.
Expect expanded subpoenas by the J6 FRAUD committee engineered by the Pelosi HATE machine and the Cheney REVENGE machine, it is crystal clear to everyone zero interest in all aspects of fair fact finding. J6 picked puppets designed to take down Trump before ‘24 election, jail, harass and more broadly intimidate his legions of loyal followers and voters.
Now that MAGA declared a clear and present danger by and to the current administration in swamp Washington, be prepared for more Trump supporters phones confiscated and homes invaded before November on false fishing expeditions.
Interesting to watch if zucker voting trolls once again, after they wake up from last night’s high, falsely manipulate your star rating.
Example: early this morning on first read noticed NINE votes perfect score of 5-stars. Let’s watch and LAUGH by the end of the day, as with most commonsense commentary around here, suspect the downvotes will overtake the upvotes.
But certainly, we don’t obsess over constant vote manipulation here and kudos to MDN one of the few Internet forums where conservative voices are HEARD and not CENSORED.
Agreed, also fear for the life of our great MAGA president. Absolutely remarkable his unprecedented RESOLVE, standing TALL under relentless DAILY ATTACKS from all over the Leftist spectrum in the darkest corners. I simply marvel at the strongest convictions I have ever seen in a politician. He is the ONE. May the Lord watch over him…
I ask 3 questions concerning climate change to those who buy that religion:
1. How do you measure ‘climate change’?
2. Where is it at?
3. What should it be?
Only answers I’ve ever received is snark…
I would love to give you some references, but all I’ll get is snark.
“Jill, I’ve always wanted to be one to break records.” Well, Joe, you’ve done it! 40 year record that is. You’re such a Big Guy!
Crashing market
Flooded border
High gas
High inflation
Thanks libturds, you are too fscking stupid to know the damage you have done
As usual, just a mention of the word “inflation” and all the right-wing conspiracy-theorist Trump-huggers come crawling out of their dungheaps to repeat the usual vitriol and nonsense.
These conservaturds think that they are America.
They are a small cult with loud mouths.
The truth will never enter their heads, even if they are washed away by floods or burned by heat waves.
Doesn’t bother me.
Bye bye.
Agreed! All the rest of us normal people love high prices!
Me too! I love it when the Dow drops 400 points. Open border? Just yesterday, Kamala just told us it was secure. High gas prices? Really? Isn’t gas down 3 cents per gallon? I’m saving so much! Inflation was only +8%. Way below 10%. I don’t know what all those right-wing conspiracy-theorist Trump-huggers are complaining about.
Can’t refute my points, so you resort to democrat party playbook insults that are so weak they’re funny. Weak minds sooth themselves with climate apocalypse porn.
Fun fact: I actually have hugged President Trump.
See you at midterms!
(You won’t be able to don rubber gloves to stuff enough drop boxes lacking chains of custody at 3am this time.)
Sincerely,
Small Cult
I wouldn’t waste my energy and time refuting your “points”. When you equate climate change with a god and make similar bullshit statements, it’s not worth the effort.
Do you even believe in God? Or are you a typical godless democrat?
It’s telling idiots like you use religion as a criteria when you yourselves do not truly follow. Christ’s tenets are simply ignored when they prove to be inconvenient to the gaslit out there. That to me is true evil.
The tone of conservatives here proves there is absolutely no Christ being followed and walking the walk. But then hypocrisy IS your middle name. Hate to break it to you but we are neither an autocracy nor theocracy and separation of church and state is paramount.
You WOULD be surprised to note how many Democrats are far better Christians than you could ever hope to be. Democrats do try to help other people as Christ did as Republicans endeavor to remove such help with every fiber of their being. And force others to conscript to their caveman views.
Read you found an excuse to cover your egotistical ass because you are INCAPABLE of refuting facts. Too painful for a Leftist to FACE REALITY, I completely understand. Run home now, sonny…
Mention of inflation as conspiracy is nothing but Soviet era govt restatement of truth.
Such a response proves your moniker as propaganda. One has to admire your commitment…much shared with embracing “transitory?”
Economy is still getting over the mismanaged travesty and toll on the nation from the Trump presidency. Contrary to what the conservative morons on this page think. BTW I am no “libturd” so don’t let your simple-minded peabrains go there.