Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ wins rare back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series

Tonight at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the beloved Apple TV+ hit series “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

Apple’s “Ted Lasso” now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”

“We’re so grateful and humbled to see ‘Ted Lasso’ honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple to collaborate with the exceptionally gifted cast and creative team to bring this heartwarming, hilarious, and kind series to the screen. We sincerely thank the Television Academy for recognizing the show and appreciate everyone for believing.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see ‘Ted Lasso’ join the ranks of legendary comedies with best comedy wins for its first two seasons,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We send our warmest congratulations to everyone on the cast and crew, and to Jason, Brett, and MJ for their individual Emmy Awards. We thank the Television Academy and also our spectacular teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this very special series to viewers across the globe.”

In total, Apple TV+ landed nine Emmy Awards this year, including five Creative Arts Emmy Awards with “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” earning the top honor for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, its fifth win in a row; celebrated Best Drama Series nominee “Severance” making its Emmy debut with two wins including Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design; Apple’s critically acclaimed “Schmigadoon!” winning Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics; and dramatic mystery series “Home Before Dark” landing the previously announced juried award for Outstanding Motion Design.

In addition to this year’s honors for the sophomore season of “Ted Lasso,” the first season of the series also made history at last year’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards as the most-nominated freshman comedy series in history, nabbing seven awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 275 wins and 1,152 award nominations and counting, including this year’s historic win at the Oscars as “CODA” took home Best Picture and made Apple the first streamer to win the category.

In 2022, Apple scored nine Primetime Emmy Awards in the following categories:

“Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Comedy Series

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

• Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney

“Severance”

• Outstanding Main Title Design

• Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

• Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Schmigadoon!”

• Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

“Home Before Dark”

• Outstanding Motion Design

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Each episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Season five kicks off with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D’Amelio family.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston.

“Home Before Dark”

“Home Before Dark” is a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak. Directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, the series follows a young girl named Hilde (played by Brooklynn Prince) who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. It was co-created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. The cast includes: Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

“Schmigadoon!”

A parody of iconic musicals, “Schmigadoon!” is a new musical comedy series starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers, Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer, and star Cecily Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers.

“Severance”

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the casts and crews of all of these Apple TV+ series and especially to the cast and crew of “Ted Lasso” for making what is now recognized as a historic television series, Jason Sudeikis (of course), and Brett Goldstein, who becomes first back-to-back Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series winner since 2008 (Jeremy Piven, “Entourage”).

“Severance” was obviously massively shortchanged, but it’s on peoples’ radars now and the major awards will flow if the cast and crew simply continues executing at the the very high level of the first season, much less improving even further.

