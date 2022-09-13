Apple Watch Ultra battery is 76% larger than Apple Watch Series 8

New regulatory filings via the 3C certification website show that the Apple Watch Ultra has a battery that is 76% larger than that in the Series 8, and more than 100% larger than the battery inside Apple Watch SE.

Venkatesh Gorantla for MySmartPrice:

The new Apple Watch Ultra comes with a titanium case and offers up to 60 hours of battery life. Apple also launched the Watch Series 8 and the affordable Watch SE second-generation with some iterative upgrades over the respective predecessors.

The Watch Ultra, on regular use, can offer up to 36 hours of battery life. With the new low power mode, the battery life can be extended up to 60 hours. A 3C listing revealed that the Watch Ultra packs a 542mAh battery.

The Watch 8 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm variant packs a 282mAh battery. The 45mm variant, on the other hand, has a bigger 308mAh battery. Series 8 is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Watch SE 2 40mm variant packs a 245mAh battery, whereas the 44mm variant has a 296mAh battery.