Gene Munster: iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite is a technological step forward

Gene Munster for Loup Funds:

• iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS with satellite connectivity: This is a technological step forward for Apple and marks the first sleek form factor satellite offering apart from GPS. Use cases: emergency workers, people in the backcountry and also a safety net for network quality issues in urban areas.

• Watch Ultra: Apple took a page out of Rolex’s marketing and elevated Watch’s advertising with extreme use cases like deep-sea scuba diving, marathon athletics and extreme sports.

• Product pricing maintained across the board: One of the great things about Apple is their excellence in navigating supply chain even in a climbing cost environment.