Apple looks to expand ads to Maps, other first-party apps

Apple is looking to significantly expand its own advertising business in first-party apps such as Maps, Apple Books, and Apple Podcasts, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.
I believe that the iPhone maker will eventually expand search ads to Maps. It also will likely add them to digital storefronts like Apple Books and Apple Podcasts. And TV+ could generate more advertising with multiple tiers (just as Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are doing with their streaming services).
That being said, I don’t anticipate Apple going back into the business of serving up ads inside of third-party apps—at least not soon. Apple tried and failed at that with iAd starting in 2010.
The effort to add search ads to Apple Maps has already been explored internally. Such a feature would probably work similarly to search ads in the App Store. For instance, a Japanese restaurant could pay money to rank at the top of local listings when users searched for “sushi.” If you’ve used Yelp, you already get the idea.
In the books and podcast apps, publishers could pay for their work to appear higher in results—or in ads placed throughout the apps.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple looks to be building a demand-side advertising platform (DSP) based on recent job listings as it builds its focused play for media dollars. It remains unclear if the intended DSP is meant only for serving ads on Apple’s properties (App Store) or if it could also be intended to work on third-party apps and/or sites.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
Really Apple? What’s next, labels on your laptops stating “M2 Inside”?
I get it, ads make them money, however, will Apple Apps being expanded with ads begin to start looking like MDN’s website with crap all over the place, mucking up the view, and making things look gaudy?
Add in being asked over and over and over again to accept cookie policy
Who is the idiot at Apple that thought this would be okay with the Base? This person needs to be located and dismissed immediately and their children, if any, removed from daycare.
I just can’t wait until Apple puts ostentatious ads in great utility Apps and shore up the declining revenue. They hardly have any cash on hand and NEED money…
it’s disgusting enough they still even feel a need for advertisements outside of their announcements, much wasted money having such a large marketing division at this point, and now they want to advertise within their own products more? This will be like the advertising started within music playlists.. getting inta GE levels of bloat here, Gross 🤮
This is a dumb move.
I didn’t realize was so short on income.
When it comes to ads I do my best to run the other way. Ads are a waste of almost everyone’s precious time. Ads interrupt the flow of media and become incredibly distracting, space-hogging and useless, as this site knows all too well being a major practitioner of overdone ads. There is nothing they’re selling that I’m buying. It’s unfair to ruin the experience of 99.99% of the non-buying public for the .01% that is.
Looks like Apple itself might be the one company capable of making my ditch my iPhone if they do that. A cheap no feature flip phone may be what kills the iPhone for many if Apple is that incredibly greedy and stupid!