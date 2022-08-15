The Guardian reviews Apple’s M2 MacBook Air: ‘The best premium consumer laptop available’

The Guardian‘s Samuel Gibbs calls Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air “the best premium consumer laptop available” and “better than ever” in a new review.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

The MacBook Air has been given a thoroughly modern makeover and looks better than ever on the outside.

Having founded the thin and light laptop category in 2008, the Air has always been the portable to beat. The larger 13.6in screen makes a material difference for getting work done, while the thinner and lighter body makes it easier than ever to fit in a bag. The return of the MagSafe charging cable frees up a USB-C port for more peripherals, too.

Combined with class-leading battery life of about 16 hours, rapid performance of the M2 chip and a top-class trackpad and keyboard, you have the best premium consumer laptop available.