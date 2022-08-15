Apple TV+ shares first look at Brie Larson’s ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ drama series

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” and announced that production is underway on Apple Studios’ new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson.

Based on the bestselling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in 2023.

Starring alongside Larson and rounding out the cast for the highly anticipated drama are:

• Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) as Calvin

• Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”) as Harriet Slone

• Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) as Fran Frask

• Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as Wakely

• Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) as Boryweitz

• Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) as Walter

• Multi Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Homeland,” “Goliath,” “Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”) as Wilson

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson and co-executive producer Elijah Allan-Blitz of their The Great Unknown Productions; Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films; and, Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”). Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer and Bonnie Garmus serves as co-EP.

The series will premiere alongside a growing slate of films and series hailing from Apple Studios, including the recently premiered new psychological thriller “Surface” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “Mrs. American Pie,” an upcoming Apple Original from creator Abe Sylvia that stars Kristen Wiig; “High Desert,” a new comedy starring Patricia Arquette and directed by Ben Stiller; “City on Fire,” inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name, and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage; “The Changeling,” a new drama series with LaKeith Stanfield attached to star and executive produce; Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s eagerly anticipated upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 250 wins and 1,123 award nominations and counting.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

