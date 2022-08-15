Apple TV+ tops Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Apple TV+ today was recognized as the most-winning streaming service by the Hollywood Critics Association Streaming TV Awards, scoring seven wins including Best Drama “Severance” and Best Comedy “Ted Lasso.”

As this year’s most honored drama series, Apple’s workplace thriller “Severance” earned multiple awards, including Best Actress for Britt Lower; Best Supporting Actor for John Turturro; Best Writing for Dan Erickson and Best Directing for Ben Stiller. Hit comedy “Ted Lasso” scored the only back-to-back HCA TV Award win across all platforms, and consecutive Best Supporting Actor wins for star Brett Goldstein.

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards follow a string of accolades for Apple Original Films, documentaries and series earning 260 wins and 1,125 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.” Apple TV+ landed a record 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022, including 20 nominations for global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and 14 nominations for hit series “Severance” in its Emmy Award debut.

Founded in late 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a passionate group of critics and journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood.

In total, Apple TV+ earned seven HCA TV Awards wins:

Best Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance”

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Britt Lower

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – John Turturro

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Dan Erickson, “The We We Are”

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Ben Stiller, “The We We Are”

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

“Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“Ted Lasso” – Brett Goldstein

Both programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

“Severance”

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the Apple TV+ casts and crews on winning Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards!

