Apple looks to significantly expand its advertising business

Apple looks to be building a demand-side advertising platform (DSP) based on recent job listings as it builds its focused play for media dollars.

Ronan Shields for Digiday:

Specifically, it is looking for a senior manager for a DSP in its ads platforms business. Whoever gets the job will be asked to “drive the design of the most privacy-forward, sophisticated demand side platform possible,” per the post. Moreover, the ideal candidate would have experience building a mobile-centric DSP and know-how when it comes to optimizing “mobile campaigns using measurement and attribution.” A DSP is a statement of intent for any ads business — let alone one like Apple, which has grown exponentially on the back of its decision to make it harder for companies to grow their own within its ecosystem. Indeed, a DSP is a core part of an ad tech stack for any company with designs on winning more media dollars. It’s technology, or more specifically software, that lets a marketer advertise with the help of automation. The automation of the process is important because it means marketers can set up campaigns and manage them with relative ease. In turn, they’re likely to spend more.

MacDailyNews Take: As Shields notes, it remains unclear if the intended DSP is meant only for serving ads on Apple’s properties (App Store) or if it could also be intended to work on third-party apps and/or sites.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.