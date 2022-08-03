Apple’s Files app gets closer to the macOS Finder in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Apple’s Files app brings basic file management functionality to iPhone and iPad. While it isn’t as robust as Finder on Mac, updates to the Files app in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring it closer to the macOS Finder experience.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Most of the changes made to the Files app focus on making interaction paradigms similar to macOS for better ecosystem parity. These new updates make it easier to locate, manipulate, and organize files… When interacting with a file, a handful of new interactions are available depending on the file type and context. These are hidden under the “right click” or press and hold menu. Using “Get Info” on folders will now reveal the size of the folder’s contents. Previously, this wouldn’t show any data for size. Also, the “where” section shows the file structure leading to the selected file or folder.

MacDailyNews Note: Currently in the iSO 15.x and iPadOS 15.x Files app, you can find:

• Files on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that you’re using

• Files in iCloud Drive, including Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents

• Files in other cloud services and apps, like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Adobe Creative Cloud, Google Drive, and more

• Zip files (password-protected zip folders or directories not supported)

The Files app doesn’t contain your photo library. But you can save a photo to the Files app.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.