The Hollywood Reporter: Apple TV+’s ‘Luck’ is sweet, vivid, and memorable

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes “Luck,” the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Lovia Gyarkye for The Hollywood Reporter:

If Apple’s extensive marketing campaign has got you doing a double take, you aren’t alone. Luck is the kind of hopeful, detailed tale Pixar would release, but this is not a product of the animation behemoth — not really. It’s the brainchild of Skydance Animation, which hired Pixar co-founder… John Lasseter in 2019.

Lasseter’s hire brought dramatic changes to the project, which had already been underway… The version of Luck we have now, streaming on Apple TV+ on August 5, possesses some of the same world-building vividness as Monsters, Inc. and Inside Out — Pixar projects that capture the mood and atmosphere of never seen, or imagined, worlds.

Fine performances from [Eva] Noblezada, [Simon] Pegg, [Whoopi] Goldberg and [Jane] Fonda are a bonus. Their characters feel distinctive, with Goldberg and Fonda delivering especially memorable turns.