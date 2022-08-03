Apple to stagger iOS and iPadOS releases

Apple will stagger its next major mobile operating system releases, separating them by about a month, breaking from the usual method of releasing iPadOS at the same time as the new iPhone software, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

For the last several years, the tech giant has released major iPad and iPhone software updates, known as iPadOS and iOS, at the same time in September. This time around, Apple plans to put out iOS 16 during the usual period but not launch iPadOS 16 until October, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The delay of the software is due, at least in part, to an ambitious effort to overhaul the iPad’s multitasking capabilities. The update includes a feature called Stage Manager that lets users operate several tasks at the same time, resize windows and bounce between different clusters of apps…

The change also would bring the iPadOS 16 release closer to the launch of new iPad hardware. The company is planning an updated iPad Pro with an M2 chip, along with a faster entry-level iPad with a USB-C port…

The Mac update is scheduled for release in October, the same month Apple typically rolls out major Mac software upgrades. And watchOS 9, the latest Apple Watch software, is still slated for September alongside the iPhone update.