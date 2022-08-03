Apple said to maintain iPhone starting price for iPhone 14 series

In a new blog post, anonymous leaker “Lanzuk” reports that Apple has “decided to freeze the launch [starting] price of the iPhone 14 base model through a decision at the top executive level.”

Gordon Kelly for Forbes:

And given Lanzuk’s solid track record, there is every reason to believe this… While the insider has had the occasional miss, there have been a number of accurate leaks for both Apple and Samsung devices in the last year. Lanzuk explains that Apple’s decision was based on “global mobile phone market stagnation and demand decline… so the price of the basic model is frozen despite some price increase factors.” Detailed by other leakers, these factors include an increase in component prices due to shortages and Apple upgrading several key elements of the iPhone 14 lineup. Most notably, an all-new front-facing camera module from LG Innotek, which leaks claim is triple the price of its predecessor. If correct, Lanzuk’s claim would mean the iPhone 14 retains its $799 asking price (instead of jumping to $899), which also builds hope that the new iPhone 14 Max will also be priced $100 lower at $899. These price points make sense, given Apple’s determination to widen the feature and performance gap to iPhone 14 Pro models, which are still expected to go up in price: • iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

• iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1099)

MacDailyNews Take: The $100 price increase for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be an easy sell as Apple is rumored to plan much more pronounced differentiation between these and the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, including processor (only the pro models get the new A16 Bionic), camera systems, and the Pro models gaining the new pill and punch-hole TrueDepth Camera system with the non-Pro iPhones retain the notch.

That said, Apple will sell every 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max it can make. Hopefully, they’ll have boatloads of those models ready to go at launch.

