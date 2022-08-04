U.S. patent reveals Apple Watch blood pressure sensor

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday published an Apple patent application that shows the company is working on blood pressure measurement devices including one with a liquid filled sensor.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple’s invention is directed to a blood pressure measurement device that includes a strap configured to couple the blood pressure measurement device to a user, an air pump coupled to the strap and having a housing defining a surface facing the user, and an inflatable chamber positioned on the surface of the air pump and fluidly coupled to the air pump. The inflatable chamber can be positioned between the air pump and the user when the blood pressure measurement device is worn by the user, and expand towards the user when inflated. The blood pressure measurement device can also include a pressure sensing chamber coupled to the inflatable chamber and positioned between the inflatable chamber and the user when the blood pressure measurement device is worn by the user. The pressure sensing chamber can include a liquid volume and a pressure sensing device configured to detect a pressure of the liquid volume.

MacDailyNews Take: This is still at least a few years from fruition (pun intended): In April, Mark Gurman, citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” reported for Bloomberg News that Apple’s blood-pressure monitor for Apple Watch is expected to be ready in 2024 at the earliest.

