Apple’s blood-pressure monitor for Apple Watch delayed until 2024 at least

Apple’s work to add a blood-pressure monitor to the Apple Watch has experienced some delays and is now not expected to be ready until 2024 at the earliest, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company has teams working on an updated sensor and software for the Apple Watch that would determine if a user has high blood pressure, but accuracy has been a challenge during testing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The feature has been planned for at least four years, but it’s probably two years away from hitting the market and may slip until 2025, they said.

Blood-pressure features may become a key selling point for smartwatches in coming years, but the technology hasn’t been easy to master…

The iPhone maker is running trials of its blood-pressure technology on employees. Its planned approach won’t tell users their specific systolic and diastolic readings — the numbers used to assess blood pressure — but would warn those wearing the watch that they may have hypertension, which is high-blood pressure, and should consult a doctor or use a standard blood pressure checker.

The company also has teams working to add noninvasive blood sugar monitoring to the watch, a move that could be a boon to diabetics. That feature is still several years away and hasn’t been assigned a target year of release yet.