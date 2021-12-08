Ming-Chi Kuo: Next-gen Apple Watch will feature three new models, including ‘rugged’ Apple Watch for ‘extreme sports’

In a note to investors, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that the next-gen Apple Watch lineup for 2022 will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new “ruggedized” version geared for “extreme sports” athletes.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The new Apple Watch in 2H22 includes Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the extreme sports version. Luxshare-ICT is the NPI supplier for Apple Watch 8 and the extreme sports versions. — Ming-Chi Kuo Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman similarly said that Apple is planning to launch the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, a new ‌Apple Watch SE‌ model, and a “rugged” model for sports. While Gurman has repeatedly discussed Apple’s work on an Apple Watch “with a rugged casing” aimed at athletes, hikers, and other use cases involving extreme conditions, Kuo’s latest note is the first acknowledgement of the “rugged” Apple Watch model outside Bloomberg, potentially adding credibility to the rumor.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple had better make a lot of those ruggedized Apple Watches, or price them high, because the demand is going ot be very strong!

We’ll be Day One buyers of “Apple Watch Extreme” or “Apple Watch Extreme Sport” (which are better names than “Explorer Edition” – for which we’d still sign on the dotted line, regardless of what Apple calls it). Bring it on! — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2021

