Apple mulls launching rugged Apple Watch for extreme sports athletes

Apple is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at extreme sports athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments, Bloomberg News reports citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Apple has reportedly internally discussed introducing such an Apple Watch variation later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The current version is still popular with runners, hikers, and swimmers, and Apple has added several sports and activity-tracking features via its annual update cycle. However, Casio Computer Co. and other watchmakers have seen strong sales from sturdier product designs with extra protection… The rugged version would be an additional model similar to how Apple offers… special editions co-branded with Nike Inc. and Hermes International. Sometimes dubbed the “Explorer Edition” inside Apple, the product would have the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch but with extra impact-resistance and protection in the vein of Casio’s G-Shock watches. The latest Apple Watch models are already water-resistant to 50 meters — at the high end for most smartwatches. But Apple could make a new device more “rugged” by giving it a rubberized exterior that would be useful for environments where the current aluminum, titanium and stainless steel cases might be prone to damage.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be Day One buyers of “Apple Watch Extreme” or “Apple Watch Extreme Sport” (which are better names than “Explorer Edition” – for which we’d still sign on the dotted line, regardless of what Apple calls it). Bring it on!