How to avoid the coming Disney+ price hike

Disney is raising its monthly price for their Disney+ streaming service from $6.99/mo. to $7.99/mo. on March 26th, however subscribers can act now to lock in the $6.99/mo. price for a full year.

A Disney+ subscription offers:

• Movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more

• Exclusive originals with new feature films, shows, short-form content, and documentaries

• The world’s first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian

• Access to thousands of the Disney movies and shows

• Ad-free

• Personalized recommendations

• High-quality viewing experience

• Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

If you purchase an annual subscription on March 25, you’ll lock in the lower price. On March 25, the year-long subscription costs $69.99 — and will go up overnight to $79.99 to reflect the price change. Existing customers can change from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription via their account settings page. Those who get Disney+ via a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ will see the $1 price increase as well. Since there isn’t an annual subscription for this bundle, customers will not be able to take advantage of pre-paying.

MacDailyNews Take: This month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch. 100 million subscribers times $1 each means an extra $100 million per month!