Disney+ tops 100 million global paid subscribers

Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company announced today during the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select international markets, Star. As part of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s extensive library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said in a statement. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Disney+ hitting the 100 million subscribers milestone.

With oodles of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more exclusive releases coming to Disney+ in the next few years, Netflix is facing overwhelming competition now. The easy days are over for Netflix. Competition among multiple strong services will likely work its magic to keep monthly prices down for consumers, too. — MacDailyNews, December 11, 2020

Of course, Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix and/or Disney+ by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix and/or Disney+ will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix and/or Disney+ for it. — MacDailyNews, February 11, 2021