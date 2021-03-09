Disney+ tops 100 million global paid subscribers

Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company announced today during the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select international markets, Star. As part of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s extensive library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.
“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said in a statement. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”
Disney+ launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Disney+ hitting the 100 million subscribers milestone.
With oodles of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more exclusive releases coming to Disney+ in the next few years, Netflix is facing overwhelming competition now. The easy days are over for Netflix. Competition among multiple strong services will likely work its magic to keep monthly prices down for consumers, too. — MacDailyNews, December 11, 2020
Of course, Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix and/or Disney+ by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix and/or Disney+ will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix and/or Disney+ for it. — MacDailyNews, February 11, 2021
4 Comments
I’m proud to say that I didn’t contribute to that total.
Disney+ is great and their catalogue is astounding!
The entire Marvel, Pixar, & LucasFilm/Star Wars universe. Not to mention everything that Disney Studios makes is there for $7/month. It’s pretty jaw-dropping the first time you log in and see what a massive catalogue they have. Respect. They also own controlling interest in a lot of other networks & studios like ESPN, ABC, Touchstone Pictures, Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox, FX, and the beat goes on…
BUT, as great as that catalogue looks, it’s still going to be seen as kid (or kid at heart) streaming service. I can’t ever see it tackling the kind of material we see on HBO, Netflix, AppleTV+, and others. Yes, Disney is not dumb, they own adult properties too, but I don’t believe you’ll ever seen them on Disney+.
As such, I really don’t see it ever “dethroning” Netflix or HBO. And AppleTV+ is years away from being a big player in the space, in spite of the high quality content of their original series and films. I’m not convinced they want to be a “big” player yet. Time will tell.
It’s just so dumb to see the press talking about “dethroning” or “besting.” The streaming market is gargantuan and there’s certainly room for an oligopoly at minimum. Nobody wants to only have one channel to watch.
Families all around the world with kids at home will want to have Disney+ to plop their babies in front of when their best attempt at connected parenting fails.
But once they’re asleep, they ain’t gonna be watchin’ Disney+
Here’s a fun graphic about all of the property Disney owns.
That’s AMAZING!!