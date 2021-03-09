Jamf stock is a value play on Apple’s growing enterprise sales

Software developer Jamf recently reported on its 2020 fourth quarter earnings and some of its data showed Apple continues to pick up market share at the enterprise level.

Jamf Now software
Jamf operates a software platform for businesses and organizations to manage their Apple devices.

Nicholas Rossolillo for The Motley Fool:

Jamf’s 2021 outlook is pretty good too, as its healthcare and education software end-markets are growing quickly.

If you’re betting on Apple services as a top growth motif, this small software platform for iPads, iPhones, and Macs is worth your investing attention.

Revenue increased 32% year over year in 2020 to nearly $270 million, almost all of it in the form of recurring subscription revenue to its cloud-based platform for touchless iOS device setup, management, and security. Jamf is also a highly profitable firm, generating free cash flow of $66.2 million last year (a free cash flow profit margin of 25%).

And after using cash generated from its IPO to clean up its balance sheet, Jamf ended 2020 with $195 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

MacDailyNews Take: To give an idea of how well Apple is doing in the enterprise, Jamf in 2015 was managing less than 4 million devices for 5,000 customers. Six years later, the company now manages over 20 million Apple devices for over 47,000 customers.

  1. I have never heard any analyst talking about Apple’s enterprise sales. I suppose 20 million devices isn’t worth much when compared to Windows PC enterprise sales which probably number in the hundreds of millions of devices. Well, I suppose it’s a decent start for Apple making some headway into the enterprise.

